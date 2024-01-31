The majority of Welsh politicians have felt unsafe because of their public role - with some considering leaving their roles due to threats and abuse.

ITV Cymru Wales’ Sharp End programme asked all Senedd Members and Wales constituency MPs how safe they felt due to their job and if they’d ever considered quitting as a result.

Three quarters (75%) of those who responded admitted that there were occasions when they felt unsafe because of their role.

Last week saw the publication of a report into the issue by the Jo Cox Foundation, founded after the murder of the Labour MP back in 2016.

David Amess was killed in his constituency in 2021. Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox who was murdered in 2016.

One politician told Sharp End’s survey: “It's gotten steadily worse and politics is very polarised.”

Other anonymous Welsh MPs and MSs shared some of the harassment they’d faced:

Threats of being burnt with oil at their next local advice surgery

Home addresses being posted online

Shouted at when in woods walking their dog alone

Anonymous death threats

Having photos secretly taken while out with friends and being accused of having nefarious meetings

Constituent who emailed 2,000 times in 18 months

Threatened with decapitation on social media

Have there been occasions where you have felt unsafe because of your public role?

76% Yes

24% No

But in the last eight years, two MPs – Jo Cox and Sir David Amess – were murdered as they met their constituents.

People in public life feel at risk of abuse and intimidation, with one Welsh MP's office, Jo Stevens, being targeted just last year.

"All this sounds familiar," former home secretary Jacqui Smith, who chairs the Jo Cox Foundation, said. "And the evidence suggests that it’s getting worse.

"It affects everyone but it has a disproportionate effect on women, people of colour, people from the LGBT+ community and people with disabilities, the very people we need to see more of in politics.

"It doesn't just affect the politician themselves, but their friends and families too. It's absolutely unreasonable for people to have to put up with that."

Have you ever considered leaving politics because of threats/abuse or similar you have received?

31% Yes

69% No

One politician said: "I have at times considered whether the stress, coupled with abuse, are worth it.

"I don't get abuse every day, but when I do get something, it's often incredibly nasty and viciously targeted.

"I don't think that men get the same sort of threatening messages, to anything like the same extent."

Another said: "It often crosses your mind - why would I leave myself open to abuse by staying in politics?

"But at the end of the day, there's a job to do representing your community's interests and trying to build a better Wales."

Other respondents said "I will not allow thugs intimidate me" and facing abuse makes them "all the more determined to do what I do".

'Tsunami of negative comments'

Lee Waters MS, deputy minister for climate change, received a backlash after the introduction of the 20mph default speed limit in Wales.

He told Sharp End he had recently blocked people on social media - something he has not done before - because the "tsunami" of negative comments had been "overwhelming" for his mental health.

