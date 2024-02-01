'Division and distrust', RNLI volunteers let go after relationship breakdowns

A culture of 'division and distrust' among crew members at Pwllheli RNLI station has seen the rescue hub closed for a "reset".

While operations are paused, neighbouring stations will be providing cover for the area.

Last summer, reports of 'grievances raised by volunteers' resulted in a probe into the Pwllheli station.

North Wales Live reports that volunteers had been contacted and informed all volunteering arrangements with crew were being ended.

A letter to crew members stated it was "unsafe to run an operational lifeboat service with ongoing division, disharmony and an absence of station leadership".

An RNLI spokesperson said: "The RNLI is currently unable to operate from Pwllheli due to a serious breakdown in relationships between operational crew members.

"The charity recently carried out a fair, thorough and robust investigation into the concerns raised at Pwllheli Lifeboat Station with experienced investigation managers and are confident our processes have been followed fairly.

They continued: "Resignations of key station personnel has led to the RNLI reaching the difficult decision to now reset operational personnel at Pwllheli Lifeboat Station.

"Whilst it is recognised that many of the volunteers at Pwllheli remain committed to saving lives at sea, it is unsafe to run an operational lifeboat service with ongoing distrust, disharmony, and an absence of station leadership."

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

In a decision that "had not been taken lightly", they added that the RNLI had "ended volunteering arrangements with all operational crew."

In order to move forward and provide an inclusive environment at the lifeboat station, they said the move was "considered necessary."

The spokesperson added: "The sea is a demanding environment, and it takes a deep level of trust between crew members to save lives at sea.

"We are incredibly grateful to all our volunteers at Pwllheli for their service and commitment, however, have been faced with an incredibly complex situation.

"We are committed to providing a duty of care to our staff and volunteers and those we rescue to create a cohesive environment where everyone feels safe and respected."

Summarising, they said: "The RNLI is committed to Pwllheli Lifeboat Station and is focussed on working collaboratively with those volunteers who are willing to commit to rebuilding the team.

"Those who would like to be part of the future of Pwllheli Lifeboat Station have been invited to express their interest and discuss the possibility of re-establishing their volunteering relationship."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...