A dolphin has been found dead just hours after it was saved from being stranded on a beach, according to British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

The mammal was one of six who were found beached near Holyhead on Ynys Môn on Wednesday but, having swam free, was found dead on Thursday morning.

The pod of six were initially rescued by medics specialising in helping marine mammals and a team from RAF Valley, with all six dolphins refloating as the tide came in.

The deceased dolphin was found nearby early the next day.

People who find a beached dolphin are advised not to try moving it. Credit: Cemaes Bay Coastguard Search and Rescue

Mass strandings like the one on Wednesday can happen for several reasons, including dolphins following an ill or injured member of their group into danger or the animals getting disoriented in unfamiliar surroundings.

Common dolphins are social creatures who can be found quite commonly along the west coast of the UK.

With the group of six dolphins stranded on Tuesday, vets noticed an injured animal who had lost his dorsal fin during a separate incident.

That dolphin and three others were ushered out to sea as they stayed in the shallows when the tide started to go back out, raising fears they could become stuck on the north Wales beach again.

However, the dolphin who was later found dead had successfully swam off and could not be relocated until its body was found.

Work on Wednesday went on until all the beached dolphins returned to open water. Credit: Cemaes Bay Coastguard Search and Rescue

A post mortem will now take place to understand why the dolphin died.

Giving advice on their website, the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies said people who come across a beached dolphin should "leave the animal exactly where it is" until help arrives to avoid causing more harm.

However, they warn: "You may have to help hold it upright, keeping it’s blowhole above water."

They advise you should never push a dolphin back into the water.

One of the reasons a dolphin can become stuck on a beach is if it is sick. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies warned members of the public to "use every precaution to protect yourself from any infectious diseases."