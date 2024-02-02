A new road connecting north and south Wales is set to open on Friday 2 February, meaning drivers will no longer face a 12 mile diversion.

The Dyfi Bridge near Machynlleth has been built to replace the Pont-ar-Ddyfi bridge, which was unable to carry the current volume of traffic and was often closed due to flooding.

The new structure has been funded by the Welsh Government to the tune of £46 million with it facing delays in its completion. It was originally due to be finished in spring 2023.

Last year, the Welsh Government halted many future road building projects in an effort to reduce carbon emissions and increase the use of public transport.

However the Dyfi Bridge was named as a key project to progress forward with.

Speaking about the opening of the new bridge, Lee Waters MS, Deputy Minister with responsibility for transport said: “This key strategic route links north and south Wales and provides connectivity to healthcare, education, employment and leisure.

“I was particularly pleased to be among the first group of people on bikes to take advantage of the new cycling and walking route that is fully integrated into the new bridge, as part of a wider active travel network being developed in and around Machynlleth.

“This shows how we can make it easier to walk and cycle in rural Wales, as well as in our more urban towns and cities.”

The Deputy Minister continued: “Our roads policy statement published last year makes clear that we will continue to invest in new and existing roads, but to qualify for future funding the focus must be on minimising carbon emissions, not increasing capacity; not increasing emissions through higher vehicle speeds, and not adversely affecting ecologically valuable sites.

“We have declared a Climate and Nature Emergency, legislated to protect the Well-being of Future Generations, and put into law a requirement to reach NetZero by 2050.

“We must be prepared to follow through.”

David Parr, Managing Director of Griffiths Civil Engineering, who built the bridge, added: “We are proud to see the Dyfi Bridge Scheme open to the public.

“The scheme has been a real technical challenge but is testament to our commitment to addressing the effects of climate change, enhancing community access to essential healthcare and education services, all whilst focussing on active travel solutions.

“Through collective efforts, we have not only reduced our carbon footprint from construction but also invested in future generations through nurturing talents through apprenticeships.”

