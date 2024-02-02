The family of a Royal Navy veteran and NHS worker from Newport, who died in a crash on the M4 has paid tribute to him, describing him as a ‘gentle giant’.

The collision, which saw parts of the M4 close near Newport, took place on 29 January and involved three cars – a BMW X4, a Vauxhall Agila and a Volkswagen Polo.

The driver of the Vauxhall was later named as 52-year-old Paul Slater. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been arrested following a fatal three-vehicle traffic collision on Monday, 29 January. Credit: Traffic Wales

Mr Slater's family paid tribute to him, saying: "Paul Slater, the gentle giant, was adored by all and a keen lover of Greggs.

"He was a dedicated father, loving husband and son. Born in Yorkshire, he ended up in Wales after falling in love with Ann, his loving wife, from Cardiff.

"Paul leaves behind his legacy in his two beautiful daughters Victoria-Rose and Alexandra who he loved dearly and were his entire world.

"Seldom have you ever met a more educated and righteous man, he was generous and helped any soul in need.

"Paul served his country in the Royal Navy for more than 22 years, serving across the world before returning home and continuing to help those in need in the NHS.

"As a family we wish to share our appreciation for all the emergency services who tried to help Paul, so we know he was not alone and many thanks to those who continue to help.

"We would like to ask if anyone has any information or dash camera footage to contact the Gwent Police."

A Cardiff man, 34, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released on bail as enquiries continue.

