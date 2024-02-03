Wales v Scotland: Father-of-two with Motor Neurone Disease to deliver match ball

A father-of-two with motor neurone disease (MND) will deliver the match ball ahead of the Doddie Weir Cup clash in the Six Nations this weekend.

Mark Williams, 39, is described by others as "an inspiration" following his diagnosis 18 months ago.

He will take to the pitch in front of the sold out Principality Stadium crowd as Wales face Scotland on Saturday, February 3.

Mark Williams, wife Stephanie and their children Archie, eight, and Niamh, four. Credit: PA explore

This game will mark the first match played in Wales since the Scottish rugby legend and MND campaigner Doddy Weir's death from the condition in 2022.

As one of rugby's most recognisable personalities, Doddie Weir earned 61 caps for Scotland during his career. But in 2017, he revealed he was suffering from MND.

Using his platform to help others, he launched the charity 'My Name’5 Doddie Foundation' to help fellow sufferers and seek ways to further research into this, as yet, incurable disease.

The Wales v Scotland opener will mark the climax of Doddie Aid 2024, an annual fundraiser organised by the charity.

Doddie Aid is a virtual mass-participation event conducted over a five week period. Since its inception in 2020, the event has raised more than £4 million for MND research.

Almost 20,000 fundraisers have taken part in this year's efforts with hundreds of thousands of pounds already raised to help fund research into MND.

Mark Williams and his young family have been hailed "a beacon of light" for others as he set his sights on raising money for the Doddie Aid. Those who know Mr Williams in the Abertillery community have praised him for his refusal to be defined by the limitations and difficulties of the disease.

In defiance of his doctors, Mr Williams regularly exercises and even climbed Pen-y-Fan in Bannau Brycheiniog, the highest peak in South Wales.

He said: “It will be a massive honour to hand over the match ball for the Doddie Weir Cup, not only as a proud Welsh rugby fan, but as an ambassador for the importance of our continued fight against MND.

“Doddie Weir continues to be an inspiration to the whole MND community, showing everybody what’s possible even when facing this terrible disease."

He continued: "The only way we can all prevent people in future facing the same devastating diagnosis that I, Doddie, and everybody with MND and their families had to go through is to raise money for research."

Mark has continued to exercise in the gym, as well as set physical challenges for himself, like climbing Pen-y-Fan. Credit: PA Explore

The foundation's director, Paul Thompson, said: “The Doddie Weir Cup is always a symbol of the special bond between these nations, and now a celebration of Doddie’s life and the impact his tireless campaigning continues to have."

Scott Quinnell, the British and Irish Lion and captain of Team Wales for Doddie Aid, said: “Doddie Weir did so much for the MND community, using his profile and personality to raise millions for vital research.“

He added: “Mark is one of those who has picked up the baton. What he’s done already has been absolutely incredible and he is an inspiration.”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…