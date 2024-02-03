Wales are currently losing 0-10 to Scotland in their Six Nations opener at the Principality Stadium.

Sam Costelow got the game underway with the roof protecting the players and the surface from the miserable Cardiff weather.

After some early sparring, two Welsh offsides gave Scotland captain Finn Russell and easy shot at goal and he booted his team into the lead after six minutes.

Wales survived a scare moments after the restart but would crack again within minutes.

Some clever misdirection around the halfway line released winger Kyle Steyn up the near touchline. Then the forwards took over and prop Pierre Schoeman burrowed his way over underneath the sticks, leaving a simple conversion for Russell to open up a 10-0 lead.

Wales: Cam Winnett; Rio Dyer, Owen Watkin, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Corey Domachowski, Ryan Elias, Leon Brown; Dafydd Jenkins (C), Adam Beard; James Botham, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright.

Reps: Elliot Dee, Kemsley Mathias, Keiron Assaratti, Teddy Williams, Alex Mann, Tomos Williams, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady.

Scotland: Kyle Rowe; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (C), Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Richie Gray, Scott Cummings; Luke Crosbie, Jamie Ritchie, Matt Fagerson.

Reps: Ewan Ashman, Alex Hepburn, Elliot Millar-Mills, Sam Skinner, Jack Dempsey, George Horne, Ben Healy, Cameron Redpath.