Two shopping centre car parks in Tonteg, near Cardiff are being sold at an auction for just £1.

They serve six shops in the village and there is no reserve price.

Val Lewis, who often parks at the shopping centre, said: "I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw the car park was up for sale.

"I can pay £5 or £6 when I go for a quick shopping trip into Cardiff so it would be amazing to buy a whole car park for a pound."

Parking is free on the site, which boasts a supermarket, hairdressers, barbers and fish and chip shop.

The car parks are located on a popular residential road, and sellers say they could be developed.

The auction house, Seel and Co, also states the premises 'may be suitable for development, subject to consents'.The company also confirms they are 'facing a row of shops on Cardigan close in Tonteg and local shops include a 'Best One' convenience store, beauticians, and barbers.'The auction will be held from midday on Monday, February 5.

