A man has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 17-and-a-half years after murdering his girlfriend.

Mathew Pickering, 49, of Cadoxton, Neath killed Georgina Dowey in May 2023 before leaving her body on the floor of their downstairs bathroom as he tried to cover up the crime.

He had previously admitted manslaughter, but denied murdering his partner on 7 May last year.

Pickering was sentenced on Monday 5 February at Swansea Crown Court following the guilty verdict last week.

Georgina Dowey, 46, was murdered by Matthew Pickering in May last year. Credit: South Wales Police

Ms Dowey, 46, who was a vulnerable individual, was in a relationship with Pickering, and had moved into his address in March 2023.

The court previously heard how Pickering spent "approximately 40 hours covering his tracks while Georgina’s body lay on the floor of his downstairs toilet," including texting her phone and placing items of evidence in bins around the local area.

Ms Dowey had two mobile phones, neither of which were found. Police believe Pickering discarded of them.

CCTV captured Pickering going to a corner shop to buy bleach to clean up the scene.

Detective Inspector David Butt said: “This sentence represents justice being served for Georgina’s murder – at the hands of her own partner.

“The actions Mathew Pickering took in his attempt to get away with murder were partially caught on CCTV."

Matthew Pickering was seen on CCTV at a corner shop buying bleach to clean the scene. Credit: ITV Wales

He added: "My thoughts remain with Georgina's family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.

"I would like to thank the local community and witnesses for the support they have provided to this investigation.”

Nia Sturgess of the CPS said: “Georgina suffered extensive injuries for which Mathew Pickering could offer no explanation. CCTV and phone evidence revealed the lengths he went to in an attempt to cover up his crime.

“The CPS takes domestic abuse extremely seriously and will prosecute cases whenever our legal test is met.

“Our thoughts remain with Georgina’s family and friends”.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "Tackling domestic violence and violence against woman and girls is a clear priority for the force and we urge anyone who is suffering from domestic violence to come forward and speak to police."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...