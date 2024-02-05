The mother of a young man who was killed in a collision whilst walking home in Caernarfon is fighting to reopen the case of her son’s death.

Joshua Lloyd Roberts, 19, died in a collision in Caeathro near Caernarfon on 2 June 2023.

No one has yet been charged or prosecuted in connection with Josh’s death, and in October last year, North Wales Police closed the case.

Speaking to S4C’s current affairs programme Y Byd ar Bedwar, his mother, Melanie Tookey, said: "We are completely disappointed, it's a terrible feeling. We are not convinced that the investigation should be over.”

North Wales Police have provided Melanie with an explanation for what they believe had happened to Josh, but she says that it does not give her a clear picture of what exactly happened to her son.

Hundreds attended Josh’s funeral in Caernarfon in June 2023. Credit: Y Byd ar Bedwar

The details of the police’s investigation cannot be revealed as this could impact any potential legal proceedings in the future. But Melanie feels that their explanation still left her with unanswered questions.

"Are they challenging the people they arrested enough? Did they do full forensic checks on all the cars? Did they do a drug test in addition to a breathalyser?" She said.

Following the decision by North Wales Police to close the case, Melanie was informed that she had three months to submit an application to request a review of the case.

"Josh is not here to stand up for himself, and we are not going to let him down. We are going to do what we can to get justice," she said.

During the police investigation, a 19-year-old man, and later a 32-year-old man, were arrested in connection with a collision but no one was officially charged.

Frustrated with the answers they have received from the police so far, Melanie and Josh's sister, Abi, are doing their own investigation and research.

"During this period where we should have had time to mourn, but we have been trying to find answers to what happened to Josh. And that is something we should not have to do.” Melanie added.

Melanie and Josh's sister, Abi, are doing their own investigation and research. Credit: Y Byd ar Bedwar

Josh was originally from Caernarfon, and a student at Cardiff Metropolitan University, where he was a member of the Welsh Association, which has been "very supportive".

He was a talented footballer and an avid fan of Everton and Wales.

Throughout the investigation members of Josh's family received support from specialist officers. Melanie said she is also "extremely grateful" to the community in Caernarfon for their support and to the 2Wish charity.

But she said that the last few months have been "very frustrating"."I'm exhausted, and I don't have the strength but I have to keep my strength to do this, but sometimes I just want to stay in my bed and hide from everything, but Josh would not want that."

Review the case

Between January and October last year, 23 people were killed on the roads in north Wales.

According to former police officer Carwyn Evans, who lectures at the University of South Wales, collisions involving pedestrians "do not always lead to prosecution."

He said: "A lot of accidents like this take place in the middle of the night, where there aren't many witnesses around, maybe no CCTV, and it can be hard to work out what has happened."

North Wales Police have approved Melanie's request for a review and last week she met with a Superintendent from the force who has been appointed to carry out the work.

Reviews are usually completed within 30 days.

In response, a spokesperson for North Wales Police said that as a result of Melanie’s request for a review of the original investigation, and the ongoing inquest, it would be "inappropriate" for them to comment as this could impact any potential future legal proceedings or court case.

Melanie and Josh's sister, Abi, will now wait to hear what evidence will come before the inquest.

"We really need the answers so that we can process and carry on with our lives. I'm not going to stop and the family isn't going to let it go either," said Melanie.

Y Byd ar Bedwar: Monday night at 20:00 on S4C, S4C/Clic and BBC iPlayer.

