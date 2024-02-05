Parents are being called on to ensure that their children are fully vaccinated against measles, as Wales' Chief Medical Officer warned outbreaks could become more frequent unless "urgent action" is taken.

Sir Frank Atherton said it is important to increase the uptake of two doses of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine to 95%.

This target has been set by the World Health Organisation in order to stop the spread of measles completely.

Measles spreads easily among those who are unvaccinated, especially in nurseries and schools.

Children who contract the disease can become very unwell. It can lead to hospitalisation and even death in some rare cases.

People who are at-risk include babies and young children, pregnant women and people with weakened immunity.

MMR is part of the Routine Childhood Immunisation Programme – with one dose offered when a child is one-year-old and another second dose at three-years and four-months.

The free MMR vaccine protects against measles, as well as mumps and rubella.

With Whooping Cough cases also on the rise in Wales, Sir Frank encouraged all pregnant women and parents of young children to ensure they’ve had their Pertussis (Whooping Cough) vaccinations.

Although Whooping Cough is a vaccine preventable disease, it is highly contagious, with babies under six months being the most at risk.

Sir Frank said: "We need to ensure that those at risk in our communities are protected against potentially life-threatening viral infections like measles and whooping cough.

"Measles can cause children to become very ill and some who contract it will suffer life changing complications. Parents can protect their children by checking they are fully vaccinated and where they are not, arranging for vaccination as soon as possible.

"Babies under the age of one, cannot receive the vaccine. It is therefore essential that all those who are eligible, are fully vaccinated.

"This will help stop the spread of measles and will help protect our youngest children".

