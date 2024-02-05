Welsh public figures have been reacting to the announcement King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.

The monarch says he feels "wholly positive" about his treatment and will "continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual".

The Palace confirmed the disease, which is not prostate cancer, was discovered while the King was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate.

Mark Drakeford met King Charles in July 2023 on a visit to Brecon Cathedral in Brecon. Credit: PA Images

The First Minister, Mark Drakeford, wished His Majesty well, saying: "My thoughts and those of people across Wales will be with him and his family this evening.

"I send my very best wishes as he starts treatment for a full and swift recovery. Gwellhad buan."

Commenting on the announcement, Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said, “The whole Welsh Conservative family sends our thoughts and prayers to His Majesty The King and the entire Royal Family at this time.

“His Majesty’s decision to make his diagnosis public will raise awareness for all those affected by cancer.

“We wish His Majesty a speedy recovery and look forward to his return to public duties.”

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said, “Cancer cruelly touches the lives of so many families.

"His Majesty The King is to be commended for his openness in discussing his diagnosis. I wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

The Archbishop of Wales, Andrew John, has released the following statement in relation to King Charles’ illness:

"I was deeply concerned to hear of The King’s illness, and we wish to assure him of our special prayers for his swift recovery to full health.

"His Majesty has always had a special relationship with the people of Wales, and I know they will hold him and his family in their hearts and in their thoughts at this time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…