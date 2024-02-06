Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Megan Boot reports from Pontypridd.

King Charles' decision to go public with his cancer diagnosis could "ultimately save lives", according to a cancer charity.

Judi Rhys, MBE, Chief Executive of Tenovus Cancer Care, said that by His Majesty going public with his personal cancer story, he is "helping to raise significant awareness, and we know that will ultimately save lives.

"That is an amazing and courageous thing to do." She continued.

“We are saddened to hear of HM King Charles lll’s cancer diagnosis and wish him all the best with his treatment and recovery. Our thoughts are with the whole of the Royal Family including our Patron HRH The Princess Royal.

According to Tenovus Cancer Care, 120,000 people are living with cancer in Wales today.

"120,000 people are living with cancer in Wales today and 9,000 of those will sadly die.

"Around half of all cancer diagnosis made this year will be at the later stages. Early detection of all cancers is the key to saving lives. The earlier we catch it the more we can successfully treat it."

Four years on from His Majesty's visit to meet with businesses and residents in Pontypridd hit by Storm Dennis, today the talk was all about him.

One woman said she thinks the news is "quite sad", adding that she thinks "it's good that he has told the nation and to promote the checks - that's what he wished to do and why he said it."

While a man said he thought "it would be awful for it to be kept a secret from the nation."

However, some feel the focus should be on the wider issued faced by the NHS.

One woman said: "To me there is a complete detachment. The empathy of the UK should be related to what's going on with the NHS services as opposed to putting all this focus on what someone is going through who can pay for emergency care immediately.

"There's no comparison." She added.

