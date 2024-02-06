Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were found at a property in Port Talbot.

South Wales Police said officers attended an address in Rhodes Avenue, Port Talbot at 9am on Monday 5 February following a welfare concern.

The force said that upon gaining access, officers discovered the bodies of a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police added: "Forensics have attended the scene. Our investigation is ongoing and the coroner has been informed."

