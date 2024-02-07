The Aberdulais Tinworks and Waterfall are have reopened after both were temporarily closed due to Covid-19.

Visitors can explore over 400 years of history with free entry for everyone.

Throughout the centuries Aberdulais became a centre of industrial pioneering powered by water from the Aberdulais Falls.

It has been brought back to life after over 40 years of restoration and conservation work by National Trust Cymru since the organisation became custodians in 1980.

Throughout the centuries Aberdulais became a centre of industrial pioneering powered by water from the Aberdulais Falls. Credit: National Trust Images- John Millar

Located in the heart of the Neath Valley, Aberdulais is one of Britain’s earliest industrial sites.

The waterfall will be open to the public from 10:30am to 3.30pm on Thursdays and Fridays initially.

Additional opening days are planned for later in the year with the conservation charity also engaging with local schools, groups and community groups to give them access to Aberdulais outside of opening hours.

National Trust Cymru’s Director, Lhosa Daly said:"We are delighted to reopen Aberdulais in partnership with St Giles Cymru for everyone to experience and enjoy.

"The completed restoration works ensure that this gem of Welsh industrial history is here for generations to come.

"We look forward to welcoming people from the local community and further afield to enjoy Aberdulais, it’s green spaces and historic past."

The reopening marks the start of a new chapter for Aberdulais as National Trust Cymru partner with St Giles Cymru.

The charity will use some of the buildings and wider site at Aberdulais to to help people facing the greatest adversity to realise a positive future.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...