Snow and ice expected across north Wales as Met Office issues amber warning

Snow and ice is expected across north Wales on Thursday with the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning for snow.

It will be in effect from 8:00 to 15:00 and is "expected to cause disruption".

According to the Met Office, there is a "good chance that some rural communities could be temporarily cut off."

The amber warning for snow and ice will affect north Wales on Thursday. Credit: Met Office

They also warned of travel disruption and delays due to the icy conditions on the roads, with public transport possibly affected. There is also a likelihood of some vehicles and passengers becoming stranded.

Power cuts are also possible and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

Thursday's snow and ice warning covers Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham.

The Met Office has said up to 10-15cm (4-6in) is expected, but there is a chance of 20-25cm (8-10in) on higher ground.

