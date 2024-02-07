Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Hamish Auskerry reports from Treforest.

A woman whose tattoo studio burnt down in the Treforest Industrial Estate fire says many of those affected are still in shock.

The premise for Lucy Artiss' business was in the two story building that was destroyed by an explosion and subsequent fire.

"It's just really sad", Lucy told me. "I lost things that you can't ever replace. I lost my first ever tattoo machine and several other things that you just can't buy, like my drawings and sketches".

The explosion prompted a huge emergency service response with more the a dozen ambulances arriving at the scene and both Cwm Taf Morgannwg and Swansea Bay University Health Boards being placed on high alert.

Sadly, one person died in the fire.

Danielle Evans, 40, was a "whirlwind of a woman who leaves a gaping hole in her family and friends’ hearts".

Her family described her as "an intelligent, caring and beautiful soul".

They continued: "The most important things to her were her husband, family, dogs and friends."

In the days following the tragedy, the community raised thousands of pounds to support the businesses effected by the fire.

Single mother Lucy is now focussed on the future. Two days after the fire, she discovered that a work space in the upstairs of her gym on the industrial estate had become available.

After setting up her tattoo studio in the new premises, she's now booked up for the next two months.

"How does it feel to be in here and settled again?" I asked her. "Ah so much better", she said. "I feel so much more at peace and getting back to work is where I need to be".

A joint investigation is underway to find out what caused the fire and South Wales Police are continuing to appeal for information following the explosion.

Investigators want to hear from anyone with information or those who have not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.

ITV Wales has asked Rhondda Cynon Taff County Borough Council for an update on the investigation.

Anyone who might have dash-cam, ring doorbell footage, or CCTV footage from the area at the time of the explosion is being urged to contact police.

