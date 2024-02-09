A victim of knife crime feels young people in Wales are "ignored" and lives are being put at risk by youth clubs closing.

When he was 12 years old, Aaron Powell was playing football with some friends in a park in Ely, when a group of older boys surrounded him, threatening to injure him with a buckled belt.

Aaron was then chased with the boys shouting "get the knife out".

The interaction lasted seconds but Aaron, who is now 17, said it impacted him for many years. His grandfather had been a victim of knife crime and murdered in 2002.

Aaron was named after his grandfather who was killed in a knife attack in 2002. Credit: ITV Wales Cymru

"I was more confused than anything as to why they would do it. What the motivation was," Aaron said.

"Afterwards for months I was getting panic attacks. Then for a good while after, I didn’t want to leave my house."

Aaron added: "I think the youth in this country are ignored. Kids get bored and develop a deviancy because there’s nothing else to do.

"There needs to be a lot more funding and attention given to the wellbeing of youth in the country. And a recognition of the struggle that kids are having."

The ONS Crime Survey for England and Wales has revealed that knife-related offences have more than doubled in Wales since 2013.

598 offences were recorded by police forces in Wales in 2013

1,574 offences were recorded by police forces in Wales in 2023.

Attendance to accident and emergency for knife-related injuries is down 20% according to South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael.

He says a partnership approach to the issue has been key to driving down that figure. With Public Health Wales, local health boards, people in education, local government and the police, all working together.

Mr Michael said: "Although the threat is very, very real and it is a problem we have to address on a daily basis, we are actually seeing the figures going in the right direction."

He acknowledges that it is a very challenging environment for those growing up in Wales and told ITV Wales "That makes it all the more important that we work together".

With purse strings being tightened due to the cost of living crisis, he added: "Adequate resources for our public services, for local government, for the police is what is really needed across England and Wales."

The commissioner sees county lines crime as one of the biggest threats to young people and added: "It's a balance between police work, protection, tackling the exploiters and also giving our young people the resilience and the understanding to make responsible decisions and choices in their lives themselves."

A youth club leader from Blaenavon has warned that the lack of provision for young people is a contributing factor to the spike in knife crime.

The Hwb Torfaen in Blaenavon is a popular place, with around 100 young people coming through its doors every week.

A host of activities and workshops are offered, as well as a chance to socialise with friends.

But Ashleigh Taylor, the hub's director of development, feels the continuous squeeze on funding is putting young people at risk.

Ashleigh Taylor running a knife crime safety worksop with young people. Credit: ITV Wales Cymru

Ashleigh said: "This really is a lifeline for our young people. But funding it getting harder and youth provisions are closing, or reducing.

"Without those areas that young people can access, they’re turning to gangs, anyone that seeks to give them that sense of belonging.

"So if they’re not given that in a trusted way through youth provision. Then where else are they going to turn.

"I think it is absolutely obvious the correlation between a reduction in youth provision and an increase in serious crime and knife crime and exploitation.”

In response, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We have provided £13m of direct funding this year to help ensure local authorities and voluntary youth work organisations support young people in their local areas.

"We have trebled the funding available since 2018, reflecting the vital role it plays in supporting young people to reach their potential.”

The Welsh Government has also been defending its decision to cut funding for police education visits to schools to focus on "frontline services."

A spokesperson said: "We have decided to end the Welsh Government’s contribution to the Wales Police Schools Programme, which currently comes from the substance misuse budget.

"We have had to take very difficult decisions about the Welsh Government’s commitments and priorities, with a focus on protecting front-line services and saving lives".

They added: “We are continuing to work, closely with the police on the impact of the funding changes.”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…