A former electrician has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years after pleading guilty to killing his wife with a hammer and then setting her on fire.

Sentencing David Clarke, Judge Paul Thomas said the 80-year-old caused Helen "unimaginable pain and terror" describing this as an "especially savage murder.”

He added: "I cannot pass a sentence likely in due course you will be released. To use a phrase, I cannot here pass a sentence which allow for a significant light at the end of the tunnel."

The court heard how Mr Clarke, of Higher Lane, Langland, attacked his wheelchair-using wife just days after revealing he had an affair and secret lovechild during the couple's 53-year marriage.

Credit: Media Wales

The pair argued when they returned home to their beauty spot cottage on the Gower Peninsula where "doting granny" Mrs Clarke struck her husband with a picture frame and cup of tea.Prosecutor Michael Jones KC said four days after arriving home father-of-four Clarke texted family members telling them: "I love you".He then set off with his wife for a drive "to the beach".But during the journey Clarke stopped the car and struck his wheelchair-using wife several times in the head with a lump hammer, throwing paraffin on her body and setting her on fire.

Police were called to Sketty Lane just after 8.20 am on Friday, 22 September, by firefighters who were dealing with a burning black Honda Jazz car.

The couple were subsequently taken to hospital with burns. Mrs Clarke suffered multiple head injuries and significant burns to her body which led to her death two days later at Morriston Hospital.

"You knew by setting her alight you’d cause her unimaginable pain and terror. This was an especially savage murder.”

He added: "You have been an aggressive, occasionally violent husband for many years under a veneer of apparent respectability both in Africa and over latterly in this area."Despite your professed Christianity your behaviour in private has never matched your public image."Your infidelity with a woman in Africa had been concealed for around half a century until in the last year you tried to rekindle an old relationship."You went to the length of arranging a holiday to Australia with a hidden agenda of meeting up with a later with whom you had been previously involved.Judge Thomas continued:"When she wanted nothing to do with you, in an act of spite you told your wife about the affair at the airport on the way home, leading of course to arguments between you thereafter."

The couple's son, David Clarke Junior said: “We will never be able to articulate our devastation.

"Life as we know it has changed forever, they will never be as they were before. The loss of our loving mother is insurmountable.” Whilst their daughter, Laura Clarke added: “We are all living a life sentence with our dad.”

Senior Crown Prosecutor Rebecca Carter said: "Helen Clarke was murdered by her husband of 53 years, in terrible circumstances.

"This has been a tragic case. Our thoughts and sympathies go to Helen's family at this difficult time."

