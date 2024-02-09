A six-legged dog from Pembrokeshire that was found in a supermarket car park is on the mend after receiving surgery to remove her additional limbs after health complications.

Ariel, a spaniel puppy, is currently under the care of a fosterer as well as staff at Greenacres Animal Rescue, near Haverfordwest.

She was named after Disney’s Little Mermaid character because her partially fused extra back legs resembled a mermaid’s tail.

A scan showing Ariel's abnormalities Credit: Greenacres Animal Rescue / Langford Vets

Mikey Lawlor, manager at the rescue centre said: "She's doing really well. It's taken her longer to recover than we initially expected.

"She's only got one kidney. She was born with two uterus, there's some changes around her heart as well so the scan gave us a lot of information. The surgery went ahead and was very successful, she was there for 48 hours before being discharged."

Ariel, was operated on at Langford Vets Small Animal Referral Hospital in Somerset. Greenacres said the procedures have cost over £15,000 in total, but an overwhelming number of people have shown support and donated to cover the costs.

A photo of Ariel before her operation Credit: Greenacres Animal Rescue

June Conlon, Ariel's fosterer said: "So many people have helped with her operation expenses. And the local school here have been absolutely wonderful.

The children built 1,000 sand castles on Broad Haven beach on a rainy, cold day and they raised over £1,200. They've really taken her into their hearts."

There are follow up procedures planned for after Ariel's healed, with long term plans to find her a new forever home.

Mikey added: "She has already had maybe 200 to 300 offers of homes all over the world, but the plan is we'll keep her local to Pembrokeshire. She's had a lot of love already and she's going to give a lot of love, because she's a lovely dog."

