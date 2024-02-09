Tom Lockyer could "link up" with his Wales teammates ahead of their Euro 2024 play-off next month.

The Luton player suffered a cardiac arrest playing for his club against Bournemouth on 16 December 2023.

Wales team manager, Rob Page said, "Locks is part of the squad and part of the family. There will be conversations to be had, but Locks is always part of our squad.”

Wales faces Finland in the Euro play-offs on Thursday 21 March at Cardiff City Stadium.

Tom Lockyer was removed from the field of play on a stretcher on December 16 Credit: PA

After suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch in December, Lockyer's future with Wales looked uncertain.

He was reunited with his Luton teammates on 29 January, visiting the club’s Brache training ground for the first time since his collapse which hospitalised him for five days.

The centre-back admitted he had become “disconnected” during the time away, and now Page has indicated he could be given the opportunity to link up with his national team.

Asked if Lockyer could be invited to the Wales camp for the Finland game, Page said: “Yeah, absolutely. Locks is part of the squad and part of the family.

"There will be conversations to be had, but Locks is always part of our squad.”

Aaron Ramsey will play a big part for Wales in the Finland game, next month. If Wales win that, they will face a one-off home match against Poland or Estonia for a place in Germany.

Ramsey has been out for five months with a knee injury but has recently returned to club action with Cardiff, and Page said: “Rambo did it against Hungary in a play-off for Euro 2020. Big players turn up for big games and he certainly falls in that category.

“When you’ve got a wealth of experience like he has got, and the ability he has got, albeit he is a couple of years older than what he was in the success of the Euros, he still has a big part to play and he still shows his quality day in and day out on the training ground.”

Rob Page said he does not want to talk about play-offs whilst Wales still have a chance of automatic qualification. Credit: PA

Wales also have the UEFA Nations League ahead of them. They have been drawn alongside Iceland, Montenegro and Turkey.

Rob Page's side will face familiar Turkey, in Group B4. They faced them in November in a Euro 2024 qualifier, which ended in a 1-1 draw at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales also play Iceland for the first time in 10 years and take on Montenegro for the first time since 2011.

While Wales will be keen to win back their place in the top league, their attention will be on their bid to qualify for Euro 2024.

When the Nations League fixtures will be played:

Matchday 1: 5-7 September 2024

Matchday 2: 8-10 September 2024

Matchday 3: 10-12 October 2024

Matchday 4: 13-15 October 2024

Matchday 5: 14-16 November 2024

Matchday 6: 17-19 November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025

Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

