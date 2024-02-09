Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after an alleged stabbing incident in Caerphilly.

Police and paramedics were called to Lewis Drive at around 4:15 am on Thursday, 8 February.

A man, 31, received treatment in hospital. A 39-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and also received hospital treatment.

Gwent Police said both men sustained stab injuries, with enquiries ongoing into the incident.

Detective Inspector Gavin Torjesen said: “It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work, if you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."

