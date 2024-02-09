Woman dies in fire at a Llandudno property

A woman has died after a fire at a house in north Wales.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the property on Kings Road in Llandudno at 10.59 am on Friday 9 February after they received a report of a fire.

Two engines from Llandudno and Colwyn Bay were sent to the scene.

The aerial ladder platform from Rhyl was also sent to the property along with fire officers, who are undertaking a joint investigation into the incident with North Wales Police.

Paul Jenkinson from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our deepest sympathies are extended to the family and friends at this difficult time.

“The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is now subject to a joint investigation."

