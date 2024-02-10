A trained chef threatened to stab his father during an argument over what to eat for dinner, before saying he would kill himself.

David Trebilcock, 41, from Cardiff, was living with his parents when the incident happened on 4 December last year.

During sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court, jurors heard the defendant was intoxicated and during the argument, went to the kitchen drawer to fetch a bread knife.

Trebilcock then said to told father Kelvin: "I'll stab you," to which the victim responded: "Go on then, do it."

Prosecutor Abbie Jackson said the defendant then threatened to turn the knife on himself.

The 41-year-old was arrested three days later following a different incident, which was not brought forward to court by the prosecution.

Defending, Christopher Evans said his client was sorry and expressed remorse.

He added Trebilcock, a trained chef, had been using alcohol as a means to cope following the breakdown of his marriage and had been diagnosed with ADHD.

David Trebilcock, of Everest Avenue, Llanishen, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to threatening a person with a bladed article.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he had 13 previous convictions including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, public order offences, battery, criminal damage, assaulting a police officer, careless driving and driving whilst disqualified.

The judge sentenced him to 13 months imprisonment, half of which will be served in custody before he is released on licence for the remainder.

