Light aircraft crashes into Anglesey garden

A pilot has been taken to hospital after his plane crashed into a garden on Anglesey.

The pilot has "non-life threatening injuries," according to North Wales Police, following the incident in the Cae Bach Aur area of Llangefni on Ynys Môn.

The spokesman added there were no other injuries, with the pilot being the only person onboard the light aircraft.

Fire and ambulance crews were also at the scene.

Police said: "At 1.44pm today (10 February) we received reports of a light aircraft crashing close to a residential area in Bodffordd, near Llangefni."

Witness Dave Roberts said: "It took off, the engine started spluttering and then it started to nose dive whilst spinning and it disappeared out of sight."