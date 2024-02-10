Wales lose narrowly to England in tense Six Nations match at Twickenham

Despite a close game in which they led most of the way, Wales lost narrowly to England at Twickenham in the Six Nations.

England managed to sneak ahead with just minutes to go, having trailed for the first 70, and saw the game out to win 16-14.

A simple George Ford penalty proved to be the difference in the end, with Mason Grady's failed interception seeing him sent to the sin bin and England's number 10 given an opportunity right in front of the posts.

It followed a tough period of pressure exerted by the home side, with a yellow card for Grady, who came on as a substitute, making it an uphill battle for his teammates as they looked to claw it back at the end.

Wales opened the scoring after a penalty try was awarded by referee James Doleman. Credit: PA Images

Always a fierce rivalry, there was a moment of unity and reflection at Twickenham ahead of kick-off, with a minute's applause following the recent deaths of Wales legends JPR Williams and Barry John, as well as England icon Mike Weston.

History was also made as Hollie Davidson became the first woman to officiate a men's Six Nations match.

Unlike last time out against Scotland, Wales had the best of the first half and stayed in the match right until the end.

Despite a fast start from England, with full-back Freddie Steward bursting through with less than a minute on the clock and Rio Dyer having to intercept a cross field kick moments later, Wales were first to bother the scorers.

Wales' first substantial play in the opposition's final 22 led to a penalty try being awarded following a driving maul, giving them a 7-0 lead. A further bonus was handed to Warren Gatland's team as centre Ethan Roots became England's second player sent to the sin bin.

Assistant referee Hollie Davidson made history by becoming the first woman to officiate a men's Six Nations match. Credit: PA Images

With England down to 13 men and winger Tommy Freeman forced to temporarily play in the scrum, Ben Earl managed to defy the odds and get over the try line, making it 5-7.

Wales managed to hold onto the lead thanks to some alert work by Rio Dyer amongst others, charging out at lightning speed after England fly-half George Ford moved before taking the conversion. An obscure rule which no doubt caused plenty of conversation allowed Wales to prevent Ford even taking the kick.

Heroics at the back from Cameron Winnett and Josh Adams prevented Elliot Daly scoring at the start of the second half. Credit: PA Images

Having been tough to break down, Wales capitalised on their strong defensive work to go on the attack in the latter part of the first half at Twickenham, spending an extended period in England's 22.

With less than three minutes to go until half time, an excellent move saw Alex Mann score another try, making it two tries from two games following his score on debut against Scotland during the first weekend of the tournament.

It earned Wales a 14-5 lead going in at the break.

Alex Mann scored his second try of the Six Nations, and Wales' second of the match. Credit: PA Images

Minutes after half-time, Cardiff Rugby full-back Cameron Winnett and Josh Adams made a try saving tackle to prevent England adding five points to their tally.

Ford added to England's total a few minutes later, though, with a penalty kick taking the score to 14-8 - bringing England to within a single converted try of taking the lead.

A try for England debutant Fraser Dingwall reduced the deficit to just one point with an hour played. Credit: PA Images

Wales could not extend their lead before a fast move saw England debutant Fraser Dingwall score a try out wide, reducing the deficit to just one point with twenty minutes or so left on the clock.

Despite their best efforts, Wales could not hold out, eventually losing by two points, with the final score 16-14 to England in front of a sold out Twickenham crowd.

Wales now have a weekend off to recover from their opening two games, which have both resulted in defeat.

George Ford scored the penalty which gave England the win. Credit: PA Images

A tough test in Dublin comes next as Warren Gatland's men take on reigning champions and Grand Slam winners Ireland, who did not lose a single match in last year's tournament.

England, meanwhile, have made it two wins from two and now sit top of the Six Nations table with two teams - Ireland and Italy - playing on Sunday.

Wales are fifth in the standings, with three points to their name and just Italy below them.

