Former soldier had to give up dream of joining army after being stabbed 

This story contains an image of a stab wound which readers might find distressing.

A former soldier who had to give up his dream of joining the army after being stabbed says he "still thinks about the attack every day".

Chris Griffith from Llandrygarn, Anglesey almost died after he was stabbed with a knife on 7 January 2022, in Tan-yr-Efail, Holyhead.

Speaking to S4C’s current affairs programme, Y Byd ar Bedwar, Chris said that the stabbing has “changed everything”. Chris was 17 at the time of the incident.

‘He got me’

Chris went to Tan-yr-Efail that night to meet a boy he knew from his time at school, to discuss a disagreement over a girl.

"He asked me to shake his hand, so I did - and that's when he got me and ran away.”

Chris was stabbed in his stomach between his prostate gland and the intestine, with a knife that measured 8 centimetres.

He was rushed to Ysbyty Gwynedd by his friend where he was treated for serious injuries.

While in hospital, Chris underwent a four-hour operation, during which he lost a quarter of his blood.

‘I thought I was dying’

Despite two years passing since Chris, who is now 19, was stabbed, he is still dealing with the consequences today.

At the time, Chris was a young soldier with a successful career ahead of him, but he had to leave the army as a result of the attack.

"I proved that I was fit enough to go back, but they didn't believe I was mentally fit to go back. They thought if I saw a knife or something that I couldn't do it.

"That was my life, and now it's a different life.”

"I think about it every night, I haven't gone a day without thinking about what happened... It takes all my motivation.

“For two years my life was just army army army, but leaving the army and trying to find a new job was a challenge,” Chris added.

Office for National Statistics figures show:

1574 number of knife and sharp instrument offences recorded by police 09/22 to 09/23

A freedom of information request by Y Byd ar Bedwar revealed:

800 cases involving knife crime in the North Wales Police area up to the end of November 2023

88 of those involved people under the age of 18

‘Worried’

Gerallt Wyn Jones, who teaches self-defence workshops for children and young people in North Wales is worried about the situation.

"The reason I have done a session with knives is because it seems that it is on the rise from what we see in the media. I am worried about what is happening in the area."

Gerallt has been teaching self-defence sessions for 20 years. According to him, there are several reasons why people carry a knife.

Gerallt Wyn Jones doing a session on self-defence. Credit: Y Byd ar Bedwar

"There are two clear mentalities, there is a mentality that I want to keep myself safe and there is a mentality that I am going to target someone else. The problem is that keeping knives to keep yourself safe is a danger to yourself and it's a danger to the other person."

Gerallt has a clear message for anyone who is considering carrying a knife.

“Nobody wins in a fight involving a knife. Someone gets into a lot of trouble and the other is going to get hurt or die - so there are no winners.”

James Rees was sent to a Young Offenders Institution after being sentenced to nine years for grievous bodily harm after stabbing Chris, and 18 months for having a dangerous weapon in a public place.

He has also received an order not to contact Chris ever again.

In response to the sentence, Chris said, "I feel angry about the boy who almost killed me, I'm happy that he got nine years, but I hoped he got more, but I'm happy with nine. I can move on with my life now.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “This was an awful crime and while independent judges decide particular sentences, our changes to toughen up the law to punish knife-carrying offenders has meant they are far more likely to go to jail and for longer than ever before.”

Chris has now started a new job working for a local construction company as a landscape gardener.

Y Byd ar Bedwar: Monday night at 20:00 on S4C.

