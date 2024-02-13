A church in Rhondda Cynon Taff has partially collapsed, crushing a car and blocking the road.

Nobody is thought to be injured after the building on Chapel Terrace in Wattstown crumbled, but debris can be seen covering part of the road.

Police are advising people to avoid the area while the 'incident' is dealt with.

Bailey Street and Lower Bailey Street are also affected.

The chapel (right, in tact) has blocked Chapel Street, as well as Bailey Street and Lower Bailey Street. Credit: Google Maps

In statement from South Wales Police, it said, "We are at the scene of an incident on Chapel Terrace, Wattstown.

"The road is currently closed in both directions and also on Bailey Street and Lower Bailey street. It is expected to remain closed for some time.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. Delays are expected in the area."

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service added, "Due to an ongoing incident there is no access for pedestrians or vehicles on Chapel Street, Bailey Street and Lower Bailey Street, Wattstown, Porth.

"Restrictions will be in place for a significant amount of time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…