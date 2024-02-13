Could another Gavin and Stacey Christmas special be on the cards?

A Gavin & Stacey Christmas special could be on the cards, according to reports.

Over the summer, James Corden and Ruth Jones’ sitcom will film a new episode with a view to airing at Christmas time in 2024, according to industry news site Deadline.

A new episode is reportedly in development and will be produced by Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow, Jones’ Tidy Productions and Fulwell 73, co-owned by Corden.

In 2008, Gavin And Stacey received the Programme of The Year award at the British Academy Television Awards at the London Palladium. Credit: PA Images

Gavin & Stacey is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time and the 2019 Christmas special was the most-watched show in a decade at more than 18 million viewers.

The show follows a long-distance relationship of Gavin from Essex and Stacey from Barry Island in Wales.

Gavin lives with his parents, Pam and Mick, and spends most of his time with his best mate Smithy.

The show ran for three series from 2007 to 2010, but returned in 2019 for a festive special that ended with an unanswered marriage proposal.

Deadline also reported that the majority of the main cast will likely return for the special.

Other than Corden and Jones, Gavin & Stacey stars Matthew Horne and Joanna Page would be seen in the titular roles along with an ensemble cast including Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Julia Davis.

The last episode ended with a cliffhanger, with Nessa (Jones) proposing to Smithy (Corden).

The nature of the cliffhanger has led fans to believe that the show will return.

Reacting to the report, one user on X commented: "I am screaming. A Gavin and Stacy Christmas. Oh sign me right up!"

Another X user wrote: "Glass of wine, Gavin and Stacy on. Perfect Saturday evening".

ITV Wales approached the BBC, but the company declined to comment.

