Report by ITV Wales' Rural Correspondent, Hannah Thomas

Hundreds of schoolchildren from across Pembrokeshire have come together to learn how to make pancakes using local ingredients.

The hands-on learning took place at the county showground in Haverfordwest where children had the chance to see, touch and taste local produce.

Clare Morgan is a local poultry farmer who brought some of her hens and their eggs along to the event. She said: "To see children's faces light up is absolutely magical."

Children got the chance to see, touch and learn about the local produce used to make pancakes.

She added: "They don't realise how silky a hen is going to feel, and also, how warm they are. And yesterday one of our girls laid an egg in front of the children from Hook School. So you don't get much fresher than that."

Event organiser, Katherine Wilson, said they've "had a lot of positive comments from teachers."

"We've tried to link it into the new Welsh curriculum." Katherine continued.

Katherine said they used a "multi-sensory approach" to engage the children.

"I think it's purposeful. It's an authentic day and experience for them.

"We've got a multi-sensory approach where they're smelling things, they're tasting things, they're looking at things, they're hearing things."

Walter Simon, from CLA Charitable Trust, said: "It encompasses virtually everything that we do here, from cows and cereals to milk and cheese, and honey. So it also covers the environment as well as productive agriculture."

