Two Conwy pubs are "struggling to stay afloat" after their local bus stop was cut following the introduction of the 20mph default speed limit in Wales, according to the local MS.

Arriva Buses Wales says it made the service changes to “keep them as punctual as possible”. The community has launched a petition calling for the company to reinstate its number 14 and 15 services.

Senedd member for Aberconwy Janet Finch-Saunders organised a public meeting where local businesses described the "financial impact" the changes were having on them. She says one of the pubs in Penrhynside is now considering closing a few nights each week.

Villagers also claim they are having to walk up and down steep and "dangerous" hills to reach public transport, with some also having to use expensive taxis to get to and from Llandudno.

Ms Finch-Saunders is accusing bus companies of “abandoning” entire communities and claims the move is contrary to the Welsh Government’s goal of creating greener forms of transport.

“Action by Arriva has cut off an entire community,” she said. "There's now a strong sense of isolation."Adam Marshall, Arriva’s area head of commercial, has written to Ms Finch-Saunders saying the decision was driven by electronic ticket machine data showing where and when people board buses.

Arriva Wales has blamed the new 20mph speed limit as it forced the company to review all its services. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The MS said data for people alighting in Penrhynside was far more crucial and this should have determined the final decision.She wrote back to Arriva CEO Mike Cooper accusing the company of a "major oversight". Ms Finch-Saunders said more people used buses to reach the village than leave it as people struggle to walk up the steep hill on which Penrhynside is located.She added: “The data used by Arriva is flawed. It seems to only count how many people get on, not off the bus in Penrhynside. It is completely unreasonable to expect parents with prams, wheelchair users, the elderly, and individuals on their own to take such an unsuitable route.“With 34% of residents over 65 in Penrhyn ward, it is apparent that the lack of services is hitting the oldest in our community hard, to the point where some now feel completely isolated, and are having to use costly taxis to get to and from Llandudno.”

The cancelled Penrynside services mean the nearest bus stops are in Craigside and Craig y Don. Arriva Wales has blamed the new 20mph speed limit as it forced the company to review all its services to “keep them as punctual as possible”.In the case of services 14 and 15, the route was changed to “quicker roads”, said Arriva. “Since the changes, punctuality has “increased significantly”, the company added. Ms Finch-Saunders has written to Lee Waters, deputy minister for climate change, highlighting local anger and the need for urgent action. She claimed 20mph was not a justifiable excuse for changing the two services.

“Especially when bearing in mind that should the 14 and 15 buses return to Bryn-y-Bia Road, their routes would be around 15 metres shorter! The bus company has completely underestimated the importance of the services to the community, and people are now paying the consequences.”

The cancelled Penrynside services mean the nearest bus stops are in Craigside and Craig y Don. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

In January ITV Wales reported on the impact a bus service review in Denbighshire was having on the village of Llandegla. Within weeks it was partly reinstated.Residents in Llandegla, Denbighshire, also told ITV how they felt isolated after being told the X51 bus from Rhyl to Wrexham would no longer stop in their village.

The issue was also raised in the Senedd. Following our coverage, one daily service each way has been reinstated - but initially only until May 31.

Denbighshire Council is also looking at how a shuttle bus service could help local villagers.

