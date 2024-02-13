A dead porpoise found washed up on an Anglesey beach has had its head cut off according to police.

The body of the dead animal was found in Aberffraw last week and was reported to the Cetacean Strandings Investigations Programme.

On Sunday the rural policing team of North Wales Police was told the small dolphin-like creature had been decapitated.

Police say "an object that is suspected to have been used in the incident" has since been recovered.

PC Amy Bennett said: "This is a disturbing incident and an offence under the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017."

She urged anyone with information or who had witnessed the incident to get in touch.