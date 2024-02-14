Three Welsh couples with almost 200 years of marriage between them are sharing their success in a long-lasting relationship this Valentine's Day.

"A happy marriage and family", "a good sense of humour" and the ability to mix a "good gin and tonic" are some of the secrets to a strong union, according to the trio who all live at Care UK’s Llys Cyncoed home in Cardiff.

Harold McMillan was prime minister and a young Elvis Presley was topping the charts when Josephine and Aubrey Langley, met at the Mostyn Dance Hall in north Wales in 1958.

The couple had their first date in the back row of a cinema in Pontypool and will mark their 64th wedding anniversary later this month.

Another centenarian couple who have been married for more than 75 years, said their "loving family" had kept their union strong.

Olwen and Arthur Hayward, aged 100 and 101 respectively, are the 15th married couple in the UK where both spouses are aged over 100.

The pair met in 1943 and enjoyed a scenic walk across the cliff top at Pennard, Gower for their first date. They now have two children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

“Let your husband think he is the boss, as long as he obeys his wife", is the advice from Patricia Chesney who has been married to John for 61 years.

John and Patricia Chesney have been married for 61 years. Credit: PA

They met on a Saturday night in Queen Street, Cardiff, in 1959 before tying the knot four years later and have one daughter.

Staff at Llys Cyncoed Care Home have pulled out all the stops to celebrate all of their couples' love stories with a special dinner complete with Champagne, cocktails and canapes.

General manager, Virgil Frincu, said: “Olwen and Arthur, Jo and Aubrey, and John and Patricia, are three love stories for the ages.

“Here at Llys Cyncoed, love is certainly in the air, and it’s been wonderful to encourage so many of the residents to reminisce and share fond memories from their own marriages and relationships.“

