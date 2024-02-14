A man and a woman were found dead in a living room in Aberavon after police forced entry into a house.

Officers had been investigating a suspected breach of a bail condition.

An inquest was opened into the deaths of Roxanne Louvain Williams and Craig Phillip Hall at Swansea's Guildhall on Tuesday, 15 February, 2024.

It heard that Mr Hall, 40, was on tag and subject to a bail condition regarding his place of residence in Briton Ferry.

He wasn't there, and police were directed to the address of 34-year-old Miss Williams, his ex-partner, in Port Talbot, where he was believed to be staying.

On February 5, police attended her property at Rhodes Avenue, Aberavon, where they forcibly gained entry and found two bodies in the living room.

Coroner's officer Sue Davies told the hearing, in a report, how officers also found prescribed drugs, some unknown tablets, and white powder on the premises.

A Home Office forensic post-mortem examination found no signs of trauma for either person with the cause of their deaths yet to be ascertained.

Acting senior coroner Colin Phillips has adjourned the inquests until 24 July at 10.30 am.

