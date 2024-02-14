Gavin & Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones has shut down rumours that the British sitcom is returning for a Christmas special.

On Tuesday, reports circulated online claiming the cast was set to film a new episode over the summer with the plan to air it at Christmas, five years on from a dramatic cliffhanger.

Welsh actress Jones, who starred in and co-created the show with James Corden, confirmed it was “sadly a rumour” on RTE Radio 1 on Wednesday.

Asked about the reports, she said: “Apparently, there’s a bidding war going on between the BBC and Netflix and I love it because it says ‘a source says’, who is this source?”

Jones added: “It’s sadly a rumour… All I can say is, if there was something to say on that front, James and I would happily announce it, we would.”

The actress, who played Nessa in the beloved show, revealed that she thinks the rumours were sparked after she was photographed having lunch with Corden a few months back after he returned to the UK from living in America.

“Then the next thing is ‘Oh my god they must be writing more Gavin & Stacey’, which is lovely,” she said.

“It’s lovely that people are so desperate for it because imagine if it was the opposite and were like ‘Oh, god, you’re not bringing that back again’.”

US outlet Deadline reported on Tuesday that the new special was in development/pre-production stages currently and that it will be produced by Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow, Jones’ Tidy Productions and Fulwell 73, which is co-owned by Corden.