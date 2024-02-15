The Welsh Government is facing increasing calls for a Wales-wide inquiry into the fire and rescue service from both the Welsh Conservatives and Plaid Cymru.

It's after ITV Wales revealed how North Wales Fire and Rescue Service's former assistant chief, Stuart Millington, who has been tasked with heading up the troubled service in South Wales is himself at the centre of bullying allegations.

Those allegations are due to be heard at an employment tribunal in Mold but not until next month. Mr Millington denies the allegations against him.

The timing has led to questions being raised over "due diligence" during the appointment process, with Plaid Cymru's spokesperson for Social Justice Sioned Williams describing the allegations as "deeply worrying".

Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, Hannah Blythyn would not commit to a Wales-wide review when questioned during plenary on Tuesday, 9 January.

Vaughan Gething and Jeremy Miles, who are presently vying for the top job in the Welsh Government, have been responding to the ITV investigation. Both have been speaking on BBC Radio Wales.

Education Minister Mr Miles said: "I think the action that Hannah Blythyn is stepping in to bring on commissioners to take action is the right thing to do.

"I think she has acted very clearly.”

When asked whether there should be a culture review of all the fire services? Mr Miles said: “Every organisation in Wales needs to have a culture which is inclusive of women and does not tolerate any kind of harassment.

"I have said this in my manifesto that I will work with public bodies in Wales to bring about that change in culture.”

Education Minister Jeremy Miles is competing with Economy Minister Vaughan Gething to be the next First Minister. Credit: PA

Finance Minister Mr Gething said: “I don’t think I’m in a position to say now if he (Stuart Millington) definitely is or isn’t the right person for the job.

"He’s been brought in to do a job. When there’s an outcome from the tribunal process then of course there will be material.

“And as someone who has been a trade union rep, who understands what it is to represent people including managers, and also an employment tribunal lawyer in the part myself, so we need to understand what comes at the end of it."

On the issue of a wider review, he added: “I think it’s more than fire and rescue and I think you need to look at a range of public service entities, whether we have a toxic culture in all of them.

“We have already started looking at some work and I’m interested in whether the standards delivered on paper are delivered in practice and whether you deliver effective cultural change. It’s the hardest thing to get right.”

Serving officers at both North and South Wales services expressed their concern to ITV Wales, saying Mr Millington is not the right person to take the service forward, whilst these allegations are outstanding.

The Welsh Conservatives, Joel James MS, Shadow Minister for Social Partnership said (Mr Millington's appointment) "shows a complete lack of understanding at the very highest level of what needs to change”.

He has already written to Ms Blythyn outlining his concerns and those of residents who have contacted him.

He said: “It’s been clear to everyone that swift action was needed to tackle the culture that was allowed to develop in South Wales Fire Service.

“It is perplexing that the commissioners feel it is acceptable to appoint an interim Chief Fire Officer for South Wales Fire and Rescue who himself is at the centre of bullying allegations."

Deputy Hannah Blythyn would not commit to a Wales-wide review when questioned during plenary on Tuesday, 9 January. Credit: Senedd TV

The ushering in of commissioners by the Welsh Government to oversee the running of the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was meant to start a "new chapter of transparency and accountability", says Sioned Williams, MS.

But she said: “Instead, the fact that there are allegations against the interim chief fire officer who was only appointed by Commissioners last week is deeply worrying and threatens to undermine efforts to a create new culture within the Service.

"Serious questions must be asked about the due diligence taken during the appointment by the Commissioners and the Labour Government on which they acted on behalf of."

She continued: "The Commissioners and the Deputy Minister must now reconsider the appropriateness of the appointment and investigate the allegations in the short-term and as a matter of urgency, Plaid Cymru again call for a full review of all fire and rescue services across Wales."

ITV Wales has asked the Welsh Government for a response but it has declined to comment.

