Cymru's Interim Head Coach Jon Grey has announced his squad for the upcoming friendly against the Republic of Ireland.

The 26-player squad will travel to the Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday 27 February (KO7:30 pm) as preparations continue for the upcoming UEFA Women’s European 2025 qualifying campaign.

Cymru will begin their Euros qualifying campaign in April and hope to have appointed a permanent head coach before their opening game after Gemma Grainger stepped down from the role in January.

Five new players join the squad, including Tianna Teisar, Olivia Francis and Mayzee Davies, who've received their first senior call-up following their friendly double-header against Scotland with the WU19s.

Midfielder Lois Joel and forward Tegan McGowan have also been selected for the firsttime.

As well as the five new faces, three players from the U17's will also join them.

Soffia Kelly, Mared Griffiths and Elena Cole will attend the camp for the first two days.

The 26 Players named by Grey are:Olivia CLARK (Bristol City)

Safia MIDDLETON-PATEL (Manchester United - dual signed Watford)

Laura O’SULLIVAN (Cardiff City Ladies)

Rhiannon ROBERTS (Real Betis)

Josie GREEN (Leicester City)

Hayley LADD (Manchester United)

Gemma EVANS (Manchester United)

Charlie ESTCOURT (Reading)

Ella POWELL (Bristol City)

Lily WOODHAM (OL Reign)

Sophie INGLE (Chelsea)

Alice GRIFFITHS (Southampton)

Angharad JAMES (OL Reign)

Lois JOEL (London City Lionesses)

Rachel ROWE (Rangers)

Ffion MORGAN (Bristol City)

Jess FISHLOCK (OL Reign)

Ceri HOLLAND (Liverpool)

Carrie JONES (Bristol City)

Kayleigh BARTON (Charlton Athletic)

Elise HUGHES (Crystal Palace)

Mary MCATEER (Sunderland)

Tegan MCGOWAN (Charlton Athletic)

Tianna TEISAR (Bristol City – dual signed Cardiff City Ladies)

Olivia FRANCIS (Manchester United)

Mayzee DAVIES(Manchester United)