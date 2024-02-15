North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has had its White Ribbon accreditation suspended.

The charity White Ribbon UK has today published a statement on its website following concerns about the culture at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

It says: "We have suspended North Wales Fire and Rescue Service's Accreditation."

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was awarded White Ribbon accreditation in 2019 in recognition of the actions it had taken to help end male violence against women.

Accredited organisations commit to working towards ending harmful cultures that lead to violence, with an action plan.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was "disappointing" that White Ribbon UK had chosen to suspend its accreditation Credit: ITV

White Ribbon UK's online statement continued: "Women's experiences inform and drive White Ribbon's work to end gender-based violence.

"White Ribbon UK exists to end problematic, abusive and misogynistic male cultures to stop violence against women before it starts.

"Our approach is to positively transform harmful attitudes and promote a culture where men understand not to use violence, excuse violence or remain silent about violence — in all its forms."

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was "disappointing" that White Ribbon UK had chosen to suspend its accreditation and it would be looking to work with the organisation to discuss its concerns."

The service was today asked if they would welcome a Wales-wide review into the culture of fire services.

In a statement, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it welcomes reviews into a variety of areas within the service, and they conduct a staff survey every two years which includes questions on workplace culture, the last being conducted in 2023, to identify opportunities for improvement.

The statement added: "Furthermore, in North Wales, we fully recognise the implications of the South Wales Culture Review report and have acknowledged that it offers valuable lessons for other fire and rescue services and the public sector as a whole.

"We have taken on board the recommendations as a result of the review in South Wales, with a thorough gap analysis against the report recommendations."

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service say they continually strive to achieve the best culture within the organisation and have robust policies, procedures and guidance in place that support them in achieving the highest possible standards expected by the public.

It added: "We recognise that no fire and rescue service or indeed any public service can afford to be complacent, and there remains room for improvement for us all."

