Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is making progress to move on from dysfunctionality found within its board one year ago, according to Audit Wales

It says the board is in "a more stable position and working relationships amongst senior leaders are more positive overall" than they were in 2023.

But it adds there are still "fundamental challenges" that need to be addressed.

These include "building a high-performing executive team", recruiting, and "ensuring the new board demonstrates the unified and effective leadership that is needed to tackle the challenges the organisation faces".

In February 2023, the auditor general published a report which described a "worrying" level of "dysfunctionality" within the board at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

The report said something needed to change "immediately", to fix issues between senior leadership that were stopping problems delivering services being solved.

The auditor general says that following that recommendation, the board is now "more stable", and reliance on interim leaders is reducing.

But issues that lead to suspension of staff in the finance team "need to be resolved".

Auditor General, Adrian Crompton said “It’s assuring to see that the dysfunction within the health board’s senior leadership that we described last year is no longer present.

"There is now a need for the board to build upon this progress and provide the unified organisational leadership that is needed to address the significant and ongoing challenges facing the health board.”