ITV Wales journalist Gwennan Campbell went to meet Ela Mai Williams in the ring

A 16-year-old who has become the first female wrestling referee in Wales says there's still a long way to go before the women's game is equal to the men's.

Ela Mai Williams started working at the Welsh Wrestling merchandise stand but has since worked her way into the ring.

It's "a dream come true" for Ela, who said "it feels powerful knowing that I'm the only female in Wales that referees".

She says that knowing children watching might see her and think they can do it too is "inspirational".

She said: "That's the best part of my job!"

But her dreams aren't all realised yet as she wants to stay in the ring - but not as a referee.

Ela and her dad and trainer Gethin hope she'll encourage more woman to get in the ring.

She's been training to compete but there are no other female wrestlers on the roster in Wales for her to compete with.

Ela said: "It would be a lot more inspirational if instead of one female referee in the ring, there are two female wrestlers."

Her trainer is her dad Gethin - also known in wrestling circles as "the dragon".

He's been a "massive inspiration" for his daughter and says he's "really proud of her, the work she's putting in is showing and every time we train she's getting better".

"Before long there's gonna be no denying that she's gonna be in that ring," he said.

Ela added: "Not many people think women can do it but I want to prove them wrong."

