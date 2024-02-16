Wales under yellow rain warning this weekend

Wales will be under a yellow weather warning for rain for most of this weekend.

According to Met Office, bus and train journeys are likely to get impacted as well as a chance of spray and flooding on roads.

There can also be some interruption to power supplies and other services.

The Met Office warning is in place from 3:00pm on 17 February until 6:00pm on 18th February in all of Wales and England.

