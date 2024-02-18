Man arrested after 'serious assault' in Cardiff

Police are investigating a 'serious assault' in Cardiff Bay.

One man has been arrested in connection to the incident, which occurred shortly after 9am, Sunday, February 18.

Road closures are in place as officers continue to investigate the alleged assault. Emergency services are also present on the scene.

South Wales Police said a police cordon will remain in the area as they proceed with enquiries and members of the public are advised to stay clear.

The incident is said to have occurred on Belmont Walk, Butetown, with police presence seen near the Cardiff City "My City My Shirt" mural.