Parents at a secondary school in Swansea have been told the school will not re-open after half-term due to "ground movement".

Bishopston Comprehensive School in Gower is closed this week for the scheduled break while investigations were carried out but now it's been confirmed the school will remain closed for another week.

The extent of the disturbance is not yet known but Swansea Council has confirmed its officers are looking into the cause of the issue and both Bishopston Sports Centre and Bishopston Comprehensive School.

The confirmation came after staff at Bishopston Sports Centre, which is run by Freedom Leisure and housed in the main school building, is open to members from outside the school community, announced on social media the centre would be temporarily closed.

An initial post on social media last Friday (9 February) said: "Due to circumstances outside of our control, the centre will not be open today and for the rest of the weekend.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding. All of our other centres across Swansea are open as usual."

Swansea Council said in a statement: "As a precaution some of the utility supplies have been disconnected which means pupils cannot return after the half-term break.

"Work is continuing to identify the cause and any remedial work required.

"The council and specialist contractors are working to find alternate solutions to restoring supplies to the school.School staff are working on options for providing education to pupils whilst the school buildings are closed.

Bishopston Primary School is unaffected and will reopen as normal after the half-term break.

The nearby leisure centre, within a separate building on a different part of the site, has its own supplies and will be able to reopen next week."

Robert Smith, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: "This situation is beyond our control but everything possible is being done to get pupils back into class as soon as we can.

“We fully appreciate the temporary closure of the school buildings will cause disruption for pupils and their families but the safety of pupils and staff is our number one priority.

“Our teams and contractors are pulling out all the stops to get the buildings reopened as soon as we possibly can and we will update pupils and their families as soon as we can.

“We will know more once the ground investigations have been completed.

“In the meantime we are working on options for providing education to pupils whilst the school buildings remain closed and these will be directly communicated with families.

“Arrangements are also being made for pupils entitled to free school meals.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...