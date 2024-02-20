The family of a man who died after an alleged attack in the Butetown area of Cardiff has paid tribute to him, calling him a "guiding light in their lives."

64-year-old Ibrahim Yassin is also described as a "generous and compassionate pillar of the community" who "spread love wherever he went."

Police were called to Belmont Walk on Sunday, 18 February after reports of an incident in the area.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Mr Yassin has been praised for "courageously navigating" life after losing his wife in 2008.

In a statement, his family said: “Despite facing unimaginable adversity, he was a cherished father, deeply adored by his children.

“He was not only a guiding light in their lives, offering unwavering love, guidance, and support through every triumph and trial they faced together."

The statement continued: “Even as we mourn his untimely departure, Ibrahim's legacy of love and selflessness will continue to illuminate the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies, said: “Clearly, the death of Mr Yassin has caused immense grief and distress to his family and the close-knit community of Butetown."

He added there is "a continued police presence" in the area.

South Wales Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

