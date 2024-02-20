Wales' starting 15 to face Ireland on Saturday will feature just one change from their last game, Warren Gatland has revealed.

Sam Costelow's return at fly-half marks the only alteration from the narrow defeat to England as he comes in to replace Scarlets teammate Ioan Lloyd for the trip to Dublin.

Costelow was forced off in the first half of the opening game against Scotland after sustaining a neck injury which kept him out of the clash at Twickenham.

Wales lost narrowly to England, being defeated by just two points. Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, Cameron Winnett is set for his third successive start at full back, having made his debut at the start of this year's Six Nations.

Flanker Alex Mann will also make his third appearance - and second start - in a young Wales team. He impressed again against England with his second try in two matches.

At the other end of the experience scale, George North retains his spot to earn his 120th cap.

There are also changes on the bench with tight-head prop Dillon Lewis joining the match day 23 for the first time this tournament.

Cardiff back-row Mackenzie Martin could come on to make his debut - claiming a small slice of history in the process by becoming the 1,200th man to play for Wales.

So far, Warren Gatland's side are yet to win in this year's tournament and will be keen to avoid it becoming three defeats from three.

Ireland, who prevented Italy scoring a single point in the last round, are chasing a second successive Grand Slam. Credit: PA Images

Wales came close to victory against England, leading until the last ten minutes before falling to a 16-14 defeat.

However, it is likely to be a tougher test on Saturday, with Ireland chasing down a second successive Grand Slam and sitting top of the table.

Wales are second from bottom, just two points ahead of Italy and a point behind fourth-placed France.

