Two men from South Wales have been charged in connection with a suspected people smuggling operation through Europe.

Dilshad Shamo, 41, from Castell Morgraig, and Ali Khdir, 42, from Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly, have been charged with assisting unlawful immigration.

They appeared at Newport Magistrates Court and were remanded in custody.

It follows an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) into an alleged people smuggling operation believed to have moved more than 500 illegal migrants from Iraq, Iran and Syria through the EU to various countries including Italy, Germany and France.

The NCA said it believed many of the migrants were going to come to the UK as a final destination.

Both Shamo and Khdir are alleged to have worked as part of a wider organised crime group facilitating the movement of migrants using boats, HGVs and cars.

The men were initially arrested in April 2023 and charged on Sunday.

NCA Branch Commander Derek Evans said: “This investigation involves two UK residents suspected of organising the logistics of moving illegal migrants through Europe.

“The arrest and charge of these individuals is a major disruption to a suspected international organised crime group alleged to have moved hundreds, if not thousands, of migrants illegally across borders."

He added: “The NCA is tackling organised immigration crime as a priority and we will continue our work with partners to disrupt the networks involved at every part of the route.”

Both men are due to appear before Newport Crown Court on 18 March.

