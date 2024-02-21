Midfielder Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales' Euro 2024 play-off match against Finland on Thursday 21 March, it has been confirmed.

The 33-year-old will be out until the end of next month after suffering a tendon strain, with Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut revealing it will be four to six weeks before he returns.

Bulut revealed the injury was picked up during training, having just recovered from another injury, on the other leg.

It was initially hoped Ramsey may have suffered a less severe muscle strain but the more serious issue was revealed by his club manager on Tuesday night following their 0-0 draw against Blackburn Rovers.

Aaron Ramsey remains a key player for Wales. Credit: PA Images

The news is a blow for Wales, who need to beat Finland in a play-off semi-final to have any chance of making it to a third consecutive major tournament.

If they win that, Rob Page's side would face either Poland or Estonia to book their place in Euro 2024.

The play-off final will be played on Monday 26 March but Ramsey could be out beyond that.

Wales failed to make it through their group, picking up just one point from their final two games, against Armenia and Turkey, to finish third.

Plying his trade for boyhood club Cardiff City once again, Ramsey had only just recovered from a knee injury which saw him sidelined since September. He had only made two substitute appearances before this latest setback.

Speaking after the Blackburn game, Bulut said of Ramsey missing international duty: "It's disappointing both for us of course for Ramsey."

Having tempted Ramsey back to the Welsh capital, the Cardiff City manager reiterated his loyalty to the former Arsenal and Juventus star, adding: "I will support him everywhere I can. I know how he's feeling.

"It's not easy for a player to be four or five months out [and] come back, play, and then get injured from nearly nothing."

Wales had to go through the play-offs to get to their last major tournament, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Credit: PA Images

It is not completely impossible - although highly unlikely - Ramsey could return in time, with Bulut open to the idea of Wales looking at him ahead of kick-off.

He said: "Maybe he could, but I don't think so. They told me [it will be] four to six weeks."

Should he manage to make it back in time for the play-off game, Bulut said he would be "delighted" but warned fans not to get their hopes up.

