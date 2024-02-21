Wales will play world champions South Africa as part of an international double-header at Twickenham in the Qatar Airways Cup, it has been confirmed.

The game, which will take place on Saturday 22 June, will be the first time the Springboks have played since they made history by lifting the Webb Ellis Cup for a second consecutive time last October.

With kick-off in London at 2pm, it will be followed by Barbarians against Fiji from 5pm.

Wales have had a tough start to the Six Nations, losing their opening two games, including against England. Credit: PA Images

It will be just the second time Wales have played the Springboks at Twickenham - the only other occasion was the World Cup quarter final in 2015, when South Africa won 23-19.

In total, the two countries have played each other 41 times so far, with the Springboks winning on 33 of those occasions.

Their previous meeting, at the Principality Stadium last August, saw Wales lose 52-16 to a rampant South Africa side gearing up to make Rugby World Cup history.

The match will provide important preparation for Wales ahead of a tour of Australia, which gets underway less than two weeks later. The first of three games Down Under takes place in Sydney on Wednesday 3 July.

Coach Warren Gatland said he is expecting a "tough" tour but is excited to take on an Australian side which will be "fired up" after Wales knocked them out of the World Cup.

The Springboks, meanwhile, currently sit top of the world rankings and are getting ready for their own home series against Ireland.

Australia will be looking for revenge in July after Wales knocked them out of the World Cup. Credit: PA Images

They are also the reigning champions of the Qatar Airways Cup, having beaten the All Blacks at the 82,000-seat Twickenham stadium last year. They then went on, later in 2023, to beat New Zealand in the world cup final 12-11.

The news comes with Wales struggling in the Six Nations, currently second from bottom in the table and having suffered two losses from their opening two games.

The game ran away from Wales last time they played South Africa, losing 56-16 at the Principality Stadium. Credit: PA Images

They travel to Dublin on Saturday for a game against reigning Six Nations champions Ireland, who are looking to win consecutive Grand Slams.

Looking ahead to later in the year, Warren Gatland said: “I’m incredibly excited about the fixture list for Wales this summer.

“It should also be a great occasion for the fans and something a little bit different for them.”

