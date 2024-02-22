A man has been charged with the murder of a 64-year-old man after police were called to reports of a serious assault in the Butetown area of Cardiff on Sunday.

Mujeeb Rahman Hassani, 38, from Butetown, will appear at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Thursday accused of murdering Ibrahim Yassin in Belmont Walk.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies, said Mr Yassin's death had caused "immense grief and distress" to both his family and the wider community.

He added: “There has been a considerable police presence in Butetown this week and we wish to thank the local community for their support and understanding during our investigation.”

Mr Yassin's family has been updated and are being supported by specialist officers.

South Wales Police is asking anyone with information to come forward.

