An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire in which one person died in Carmarthen.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to an incident at a two-storey detached property which well alight on Thursday, 8 February.

Dyfed-Powys Police have now confirmed that one person died at the scene.

An investigation is now underway to find out the cause of the fire.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service investigators and Dyfed-Powys Police crime scene investigators are likely to be at the scene for several more days.

The road remains closed while investigations continue.

